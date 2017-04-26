Deputies to use drone in law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies are taking to the sky to help save you and your family's lives. The Graves County Sheriff's Department will soon start using a drone. Caregivers say it could make a difference in caring for your loved one.

Caregivers check on Mrs. Priest every day. Mrs. Priest may not be family, but Green Acres Nursing Home Administrator Crystal Janes says they treat her like family, which makes security a top priority.

“That's one of their first questions: Are you a locked facility; are you a secure place?” Janes says.

Caring for patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s every day, Janes says there's always potential that someone may walk out. Janes feels fortunate that those incidents seldom happen. "They’re confused. They think they still work at the Curls down the road, its 1946, and they're on their lunch break. That's generally the situation.”

That's why Graves County deputies say having high tech drones as another tool to see farther than before would help in those situations and others.

One of the department's drone operators will be Deputy Brad Lamb. Lamb says from missing people to dangerous situations, sometimes a drone could be much safer.

“We have a suspect we consider armed and dangerous, maybe held up in an area. We can also use it to scout that area out and see where he's at," Lamb says.

Lamb estimates they could use the drone at least a couple times a week, if not daily, for different calls.

“Residents with dementia are unpredictable, so you don't know what direction they'll go," he says.

Janes says she's just happy there's another resource to help keep Mrs. Priest and your family safe.

Lamb says some deputies are studying to be certified through the Federal Aviation Administration. He says they will not use the drone in law enforcement until that time.