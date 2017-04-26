Water utility announces $100K investment for Cairo, Illinois, water system

Firefighters in Cairo, Illinois, will soon have much-needed water close-by if your home catches on fire. Illinois American Water announced a $110,000 investment in the Cairo water system Wednesday.

With the investment, more than 10 fire hydrants will be placed around the city.

They'll replace 15 distribution valves and rebuild drives at the water treatment plant. In addition to fire protection, the company says the work will improve and maintain water quality and pressure to customers.

Cairo District Operations Superintendent Mike Brown says the current distribution and treatment systems have reached the end of their useful life. Some of the hydrants are 80-years-old.

A spokeswoman for Illinois American Water tells Local 6 the cost of the improvements is already covered by current rates that customer's pay.