How parents can join the '13 Reasons Why' conversation

People are taking to social media to talk about "13 Reasons Why".

College student Paula Jaco reacted on Facebook after watching the show "13 Reasons Why".

"Before I go any further, I want to say this show is very trigger-worthy. Please be aware before starting the series," she warned.

Jaco has a personal connection to the show. In December, she was hospitalized for mental illness. The show, which is set in high school, has sparked many conversations online, just like Jaco's.

"I think they had a chance to really campaign for suicide prevention, and they missed the mark," she said.

She's definitely not the only critic of the show. Stephanie Sunberg is a mental health professional with Four Rivers Behavioral Health. She said the show didn't do enough to highlight suicide prevention.

"I wish it focused on suicide prevention and awareness. Instead, there was this revenge fantasy that was inappropriate," Sunberg said.

Sunberg said parents should know who their children can talk to.

"We have, in the Purchase Area, school-based services. It's a clinic, and we're there every day," she said. "A child can come in, in a crisis, and if they need to talk, they can utilize those services in the school."

Whether you've watched the show, your kids are talking about it. Jaco said parents should join the conversation by just talking about it to their kids.

"Just talking, just talking normally. Like how was your day? What kind of things happened?" Jaco said. "So, it's not forced when you do start to talk about the heavier issues like depression and anxiety, things that your kid may be dealing with."

"The wrong way to start these conversations if you feel your child is depressed or has anxiety is 'Well you're just sad. Why are you so sad?'" Jaco explained. She said it is important for parents to validate their kid's feelings and not diminish how they feel.

As a survivor, Jaco has a strong message to send to anyone who needs help.

"This is something that a lot of people deal with, and being your age is hard. I understand life can be really hard. I want you to know you have people here," she said.