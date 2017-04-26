Investigation underway into dead Asian carp on Kentucky waterways

If you've visited the lakes or the Ohio River lately, you may have seen Asian carp floating in the water or along the shore. The problem is so noticeable, the Department of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is now investigating.

Thirty to 50 dead fish have washed up to shore each day.

"It smells pretty rank," said Bob Lada, who works to build a dock on the Ohio River in Paducah.

Lada has worked on the dock for two months, but didn't notice the fish until last week.

"They're in between the dock, in between the foam, wherever there's gaps and anything else," Lada said.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists took a boat out to see if the situation needs investigating.

"It is concerning to see fish washing up on the banks. As far as we know, only the silver carp have been affected," said Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Biologist Jessica Morris.

Morris says the department already started an investigation into numerous calls of dead or sick silver carp, a type of Asian carp, on Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake.

The first reports of dead Asian carp came from Kentucky Lake in the beginning of April.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife dealt with a fish kill below Lake Barkley in 2014, but Morris says this situation is different.

The 2014 fish kill, caused by gas bubble disease, happened in one spot, where this is more widespread.

"As long as only silver carp are affected, we're going to say that it's a good thing, because that's helping us control the population," Morris said.

Morris says biologists think a bacterial infection or something in the carps' diets is causing the kill. The dead fish in the river may have come out of the dams.

"We're here to do a job, and that's what we'll keep doing," Lada said.

For now, he will just have to ignore the problem to get work done.

Fish and Wildlife has collected samples from both lakes to send to a fish and health center run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They expect results and hope to know more on Friday. We'll tell you what they find out.