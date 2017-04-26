Honor Flight: Inside local veterans’ emotional trip to D.C. memorials

World War II veteran Josephine Renshaw, World War II veteran Archie Mosley and Korean War veteran Lester Emery tell us what being part of the first Honor Flight of Southern Illinois meant to them.

Some of the men and women who helped keep our nation safe got the chance to see the memorials and monuments built in their honor. Fifty-five veterans from southern Illinois and their guardians took off from Washington, D.C., Tuesday from Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on the inaugural Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

The welcome veterans got when they arrived in Washington is something most of them had never seen. Many of them had never been to the nation’s capital at all, and for some, Tuesday’s trip marked their first time on a plane.

A jazz band playing staples from the 1940s, and students and veterans cheered loudly for the veterans arriving into Reagan National Airport. Passengers in the terminal stopped and applauded as the veterans passed them, bringing many of the group to tears.

"It's a very big to me to be here, a very big deal," said Josephine Renshaw. She served as a nurse in France and England during World War II. She was the sole woman veteran on the honor flight. With family close by her side on the trip, she and her loved ones read through the exhibits together at the women’s memorial.

"You see right in the middle? The 'LIFE' photo? It says 'Wanted: 50,000 nurses,'" her daughter said, pointing at the exhibits and reading them to Renshaw.

She signed up do to her part for the war effort after high school and the war broke out.

"It started just as soon as I'd finished high school. And left and right, they were getting killed and maimed, and I couldn't wait to finish my nursing so I could go do my part," she said. Staff at the women’s memorial honored Renshaw for being a pioneer for women in the service, bringing her a book with the records on her service they have at the memorial.

Her family shared smiles and hugs while Renshaw shared stories from the war.

"I think they've heard me yap about it enough. They might already feel as if they've shared a lot of it," she joked. Her family disagreed, saying her stories and time in the service inspired them at an early age. Her daughter said her mom was a big part of why she wanted to be a working, independent woman.

"You know, she saw her duty and wanted to step up and help," said Jerry Renshaw, Jo’s youngest son. Walking around the women's memorial, her family said it's so important for them to be there for their mom and see what an inspirational woman she was, not just to their own family but to their country.

"It's a once in a lifetime deal, and I wouldn't have missed it for anything," Jerry said.

While family supports her, Renshaw supports the other veterans and remembers those who never came home.

Leaving a wreath behind for the fallen, Archie Mosley and his daughter took in the World War II memorial.

"I think we, my boys, my brothers, my sisters, and all of those that helped save and win victory over that battle are due to be honored as we did today," Mosley said. Mosley is a Montford Point Marine, a member of the first African American unit to serve in what was once an all-white Marine Corps.

"Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Peleliu were the islands we fought in. There was 20,000 blacks of us," Mosley said. For him, he said, it’s not about making it to the World War II memorial, but about remembering the sacrifice of those who never made it home.

"Out of that whole outfit, as I said, only 368 of us were left and able to come and see this country, and this flag, and this monument. And this honor is for them, and we hope they can look down and see us and see us shed a tear out of the sacrifice that they made," Mosley said.

"This man was with the point of the spear on Iwo Jima," said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, who waited in the rain Tuesday to greet Mosley and the other veterans as they arrived at the World War II memorial. Bost said the Congressional Gold Medal winner’s hope and faith is unforgettable.

"It's been like 64 years since I was there, but it brings back a lot of memories," said Lester Emery, a Korean War veteran. Standing at the Korean War memorial with fellow veterans, memories came rushing back to Emery.

"You've got to look a while, don't you?" he said, searching the stone faces of the soldiers guarding the memorial and remembering how many lost their lives on the 38th parallel.

"It always leaves some. It always leaves some people that don't get to come back," he said, shaking his head, looking at the flowers left in memory of veterans who never made it back home. Looking at photos from the service, Lester shared stories of his time on the ship and in the tanks. Talking with his friend and guardian on the trip, Jim Marlo, Emery said he’s proud he fought in the final battle of Pork Chop Hill, hard fought battles, while a treaty was negotiated.

"You're an American hero," Marlo said.

"I just wanted to come back. Not all of them get to come back," Emery said, shaking his head.

Honor flights connect veterans like Renshaw, Mosley and Emery to the memorials built in their honor and their sacrifices.

"I was honored to serve my country. It's been a very touching day to be here today and see how people have responded to us coming. And the way they've treated us today, I'm honored to be here,” Emery said.

"Just life altering. And what I did was very miniscule by comparison," Renshaw said.

"Americans, anyone, is my friend. I don't care if you're black, blue, pink or purple. You're mine. And that's why I love my country," Mosley said.

That love only grew, seeing the support from the people at home and in D.C. that these veterans risked everything to protect.

Coordinator and veteran Nancy Brown helped organize the trip for the World War II and Korean War veterans. 100 percent of the money collected through fundraisers and donations goes directly to sending veterans to D.C. on this and future honor flights to southern Illinois. She said anything left over will go for the next honor flight out of southern Illinois. They hope to have another group headed from Marion to D.C. in the fall.

For more information on how you can get involved or to see more photos from the trip, click here or click here.