Miners expect culture to keep winning tradition alive

Wednesday afternoon the Southern Illinois Miners hosted its annual media day at Rent One Park as the organization gets ready for its 11th season.

"I said to them, “We are a closed yearbook. We start all over. New team. Same expectation,’” Miners manager Mike Pinto said.

Fans might not recognize this year’s Miners teams at first as last season’s clubhouse leaders have retired.

"It was just time to rebuild some parts,” Pinto said. “We had some guys that were a little older that were retiring. I went with a little different dynamic as to how I was going to build it."

But regardless of who's wearing a Miners uniform, they expect to sustain their winning tradition.

"In all of independent baseball in the last 10 years we are the winningest team in 10 years since we existed,” Pinto said. “Our .601 winning percentage is better than anybody ever in the last 10 years … I believe our system works. I want to go with our system and believe that if we pick the right players, evaluate the right players, train the right players, we're going to end up with that kind of result again."

The Miners will begin their pursuit of a fourth straight divisional title May 12 on opening night with the Evansville Otters. The Miners last Frontier League championship was in 2012.

