Gibson Electric: crews working to restore power as outages affect hundreds

Gibson Electric says more than 1,000 customers are without power Wednesday night due to storms, with 22 outage locations.

The company says most of the outages are in Obion County, Tennessee, and in Fulton, Kentucky.

Gibson says crews are making good progress restoring power. A company spokeswoman says customers should check the outage map online. She says if you don't have power, but you don't see your outage on the map, you should report it.

To check the outage map, click here. To report an outage, you can use the Gibson EMC app or call 1-800-977-4076. The spokeswoman says if lines are busy when you call to report an outage, to please leave a message.