Nashville's Fiala leaves on stretcher with leg injury

Nashville's Fiala leaves on stretcher with leg injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nashville forward Kevin Fiala has left Game 1 of the Predators' second-round series against St. Louis with a left leg injury.
    
Fiala was hit by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period. He left the ice on a stretcher.
    
Fiala was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. The team says he is "alert and in stable condition."
    
The 20-year-old Fiala was selected by Nashville with the 11th pick in the 2014 draft. He scored two goals in the Predators' first-round sweep against the Blackhawks.
    
Nashville had a 3-2 lead against St. Louis in the third on Wednesday night.

