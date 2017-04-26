Roads reopening in western Kentucky after Wednesday night storms - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Roads reopening in western Kentucky after Wednesday night storms

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report

Many roads in west Kentucky are back open after being blocked Wednesday night due to storms in the area. We have an updated list below.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all state highways in KYTC District 1 are open. 

McCracken County: 
Bonds Road between the 2 and 3 mile marker - OPEN 

Livingston County:
KY 453 - OPEN
KY 2225/Jake Dukes Road - OPEN
KY 866 - OPEN
KY 991/Tucker Road - OPEN

Hickman County:
KY 307 - OPEN but with the possibility of one lane traffic

Graves County:
KY 945 - OPEN

Powered by Frankly