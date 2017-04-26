Education leaders discuss future of rural schools in Illinois

In many southern Illinois communities, the local public school is the center of town. But many rural schools, such as Cobden High School, are struggling to provide the same opportunities their urban counterparts offer.

"Just those extra classes that go above and beyond, you know. We don't have a robotics team just because we have to stretch every dollar that we can," said Cobden High School Superintendent Edwin Shoemate.

Investing in 3D printers is one of the many ways that schools like Cobden try to enhance their student's educational experience, but when their budget is significantly smaller than those in urban areas, it can make things a lot harder.

"We are spending 12,000 to 13,000 per student, and you look at some counties, some school districts that are spending three times that. Their students are exposed to so many more things than our schools are exposed to," said Shoemate.

During a town hall meeting at Cobden High School, the director of the Rural Schools Collaborative talked with people about how the future of Illinois Rural Schools looks bright if everyone gets involved.

"Public schools can work together with businesses and their students. I think public education can survive," said Rural Schools Collaborative Director Gary Funk.

The future of Rural Public Schools will continue the discussion Thursday with a round table at the Giant City School.