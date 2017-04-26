Extra relief money available to Cuba, Kentucky, tornado victims

Wilma Spicer, a concerned neighbor, that reached out to us to find out when her neighbors could get help.

There is still significant storm damage in Cuba, Kentucky. After an EF2 tornado came through in March, several people still have missing shingles and broken tree limbs. In some places along Cuba School Road, you can see entire sheds leveled.

There will be some relief for those homeowners soon. $15,306 is left in a relief fund from money raised after the May 2016 Mayfield tornado. The relief committee in charge of the money will meet to begin the steps to help those people Thursday.

The homeowners will need to apply, but Emergency Management Director Davant Ramage says they plan on getting that money to the Cuba community.

Wilma Spicer is ready for her neighbors to get the help they need. “It was really, really devastating to look down there at the lost building, and then we found out that there were other neighbors in the community that lost their property. It was just devastating,” she said.

Spicer reached out to us to find out if we knew whether there was leftover money. But, her home was untouched by the tornado. She cares that much about her fellow neighbors. “I just kind of feel like it's time to get that taken care of and let them get what they have to do done and get on with their lives," she said.

More money was donated after the Mayfield tornado than the Cuba one. Donations totaled $225,759 after Mayfield and between $400 and $500 for Cuba. Spicer isn’t sure why. “I don't know if we weren't just put out there if our tragedy wasn't put out there enough for people outside our community to realize what has happened to us,” she added.

Graves County Judge Executive Jessie Perry tells us the county should be done with its portion of the cleanup in two days. That includes county roads and down trees.