Former Tilghman standout Harmon ready for NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday night in Philadelphia. Paducah Tilghman alum JD Harmon is hoping to hear his name called before the end of the weekend.

Harmon wrapped up a successful playing career at the University of Kentucky with seven career interceptions. He has spent much of the last several months training in Miami preparing for the draft.

Harmon's high school and college teammate, Josh Forrest, got drafted in 2016. Forrest has been an invaluable asset to Harmon in recent weeks.

"One of the main things we was telling me was, 'Make sure you stay in shape,'" Harmon said. "One of the things coaches don't like to see is when you come in and you've had so much time to get better, and you choose not to work out or not to stay in shape. Staying in shape is one of the main things he's harped on. It was good for him to tell me those things because I really need them."

Harmon says if he isn't drafted this weekend, he anticipates being picked up as a free agent after the draft.