Infant booties recalled due to choking hazard

Thousands of infant booties are under recall because they could choke your child.



Zutano is pulling roughly 38,000 infant fleece gripper "Cozie Booties" because the non-slip grips on the bottom can detach. The firm has received two reports of the rubber "Z" grips found in infants' mouths.



The booties were sold in stores nationwide in sizes 12 through 18. They come in a variety of colors.



If you own these booties, stop using them and contact Zutano for a refund in the form of merchandise credit. You can reach them by email or online. Just click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page. You can also call Zutano toll free from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at 866-314-8688.