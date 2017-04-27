Graves County man charged with allegedly chopping down electric pole

A Graves County man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly chopped down an electric pole.



The West Kentucky Rural Electric Company says they were called to a power outage in the area of Slaughter Road in south Graves County.



When employees arrived at a home at 1701 Slaughter Road, they found an electric pole had fallen down.



A closer inspection of the pole found that the pole had not blown down. When an employee spoke with the homeowner, 40-year-old Jared Hayes, he allegedly told them that he chopped the pole down with an ax.



The West Kentucky Rural Electric Company then called the Graves County Sheriff's Office.



A deputy went out and met with three West Kentucky Rural Electric Company at the home. They showed the deputy where the pole had fallen and an ax that was sitting up next to a tree.



On Monday, the deputy went back to the home to talk with Hayes. Hayes told the deputy the same story. He also allegedly told the deputy that as long as the pole was a certain amount of feet from the road he could cut it down.



When asked why he was cutting the pole down, Hayes allegedly responded that he was going to take the transformer off the pole and sell it back to the West Kentucky Rural Electric Company.



Hayes was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but less than $10,000 attempt and criminal mischief.



He was taken to the Graves County Jail.