Six things to know - 4/27/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Donald Trump has told the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. That came just hours after administration officials said he was considering a draft executive order to do just that. The White House said "the leaders agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures," to work on renegotiating the deal.



United Airlines says it will raise the limit - to $10,000 - on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. It's also increasing training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat. United is also vowing to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking - the selling of more tickets than there are seats on the plane.



Republicans controlling the House have unveiled a stopgap bill to keep the government open past a shutdown deadline of midnight Friday. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen says the one-week measure would buy time to wrap up talks on a $1 trillion-plus catchall spending bill that's the center of bipartisan talks on Capitol Hill.



The new gas tax in Tennessee will go into effect July 1st. Governor Bill Haslam signed the proposal that will help fund road projects. The bill also cut sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturing, and tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.



All roads are back open in Livingston County. Some roads were closed because of last night's bad weather. Many of the roads were closed because of downed trees and power lines.



The Tennessee Senate could be voting on a bill on Thursday that would make it easier for people with low-level criminal convictions to get their records wiped clean. The bill, which has passed in the House, would allow a person who has no more than two convictions to be able to petition to get the crimes expunged from their record at the same time.