Auction of surplus, confiscated items is Monday in Kentucky

Boats, motors, vehicles, weapons and other items will be available at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' spring public auction of surplus and confiscated items next week.



A list of the items to be offered at the auction on Monday is available online at http://fw.ky.gov. You can also see the list below.



Bidding on surplus items is open to everyone, but under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items.



Viewing begins at 8 a.m. with bidding to start at 10 a.m. The auction will be held near the Salato Wildlife Education Center located on the headquarters campus of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources. The location is off U.S. 60 in Frankfort, approximately 1 ½ miles west of the intersection with U.S. 127.



