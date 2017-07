This Saturday is National Astronomy Day and the Land Between the Lakes is celebrating all day with different activities.



The celebration will be held at the Golden Pond Planetarium and Observatory at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Those who attend can see a free show at the planetarium, make crafts, and learn more about astronomy.



You can see a full list of events below.