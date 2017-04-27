Illinois man killed in crash Wednesday night - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Illinois man killed in crash Wednesday night

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -

A Christopher, Illinois man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash at 9394 Parkdon Street in Coello around 7:08 p.m.

Deputies say a car driving at a high rate of speed, left the road and hit a power pole.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Billy Ray Keltner of Christopher, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the car.

The crash is under investigation.

