Illinois man killed in crash Wednesday night

A Christopher, Illinois man was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.



Franklin County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash at 9394 Parkdon Street in Coello around 7:08 p.m.



Deputies say a car driving at a high rate of speed, left the road and hit a power pole.



The driver of the car, 20-year-old Billy Ray Keltner of Christopher, was pronounced dead at the scene.



There were no passengers in the car.



The crash is under investigation.