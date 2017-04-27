Heat activated stamps to commemorate upcoming total solar eclips - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Heat activated stamps to commemorate upcoming total solar eclipse

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: ©2017 USPS Courtesy: ©2017 USPS
WASHINGTON DC (AP) -

The United States Post Office is releasing special stamps for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

The stamps use the heat of your fingers to change from a total solar eclipse into a image of the Moon.

There is also a map of the trajectory of the solar eclipse on the back of the stamp pane.

The stamps will go on sale on June 20, about a month before the solar eclipse on August 21.

Powered by Frankly