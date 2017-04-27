Part of parenting is teaching your child to one day be self-sufficient. That includes providing an education, showing them a skill, and leading by example. Children can often learn these lessons by following you at work.

Thursday is Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day. It's meant to be a time where the next generation of workers can learn skills and responsibilities in the workplace. It also encourages businesses to create a family-friendly environment.

Several of us at Local 6 brought in our children to work today. We were able to show them what goes on in front of and behind the camera at a news station.