Illinois DOC nurse layoffs rescinded

In March, 124 state prison nurses at 12 different prisons in Illinois learned they would be laid off. On Thursday, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office rescinded the layoffs, according to state House Republicans.

The layoffs were announced after the state's contract with the nurses' union expired. The union positions were to be filled by contract nurses. The nurses were originally going to have their last day on the job on June 15.

In a news release sent Thursday, Republican state Rep. Dave Severin says the governor's office and the Illinois Nurses Association have agreed to renew negotiations regarding subcontracting. Severin says the layoffs have been rescinded "as a measure of good faith" as negotiations continue.

The INA released a statement Thursday that there may be some uncertainty about the continued negotiations. The statement says the Illinois Department of Corrections hasn't gone back on it's previous position that it doesn't have to bargain with the union over subcontracting. The INA says the DOC's intentions are not clear.

The Associated Press reports that DOC spokeswoman Nicole Wilson says prison officials are able meet any time, but that the union isn't available until May 8. Union spokesman Chris Martin says the Corrections Department decision is welcome news, according to the AP.