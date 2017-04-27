Tennessee Senate OKs bill LGBT groups deemed discriminatory

Thursday night, the Murray City Council voted six to six to allow the tax to be drafted into an ordinance. Mayor Jack Rose was the tie-breaking vote. Friday, Calloway County Judge Executive Larry Elkins spoke against Thursday’s meeting.More
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign legislation implementing tough new financial sanctions against Russia.More
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More
Tennessee's attorney general contends a law deemed discriminatory to same-sex couples in a court challenge does nothing new.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky woman who worked for a credit union for 15 years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and harassed because she is a lesbian.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
