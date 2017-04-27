Homeowners clean up after EF1 tornado

People are working to clean up damage from one storm before more hits.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado and straight line winds hit Hickman County, Kentucky, Wednesday night. The tornado carried winds of 95 mph.

Homeowners are in a hurry to clean up ahead of another round of storms expected to head their way.

One family said they saw the storm coming from early on but once they heard the sirens it was too late. They looked outside and parts of their house were gone.

"It tore the vinyl [and] the insulation down," said David Jackson. "You can see my sheet rock from outside."

Jackson, who owns J5 Lawn Care and Landscaping, was working all day cleaning up his customer's homes.

"They had the neighbor's tree fall here and block their driveway," he said. Jackson said he saw the damage right after the storm.

Down the road, an entire barn was blown away. There is a pile of roofing and wood that was flung around.

"It's going to be a long day," said Jackson. He said, with more storms coming in, he'll be busy all weekend.

Rick Shanklin with the National Weather Service said the damage goes for about 4 miles in Hickman County. "No homes destroyed or anything of that magnitude, but there was a fair amount of structural damage here in the Fulgham area and along Highway 58," he said.

Shanklin said this should be a wake up call to people. "We are in the middle of our severe weather season now, and we are in a very active pattern. It's not uncommon to have one system move through and then another one on the heels of that."

Jackson said he's ready for more storms. "Just have to see what happens, and we'll help everyone out that we can," he said.