Trump creates accountability office at VA

President Donald Trump is creating an office at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve accountability and protect whistleblowers.



Trump says the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection's creation sends "a strong message: Those who fail our veterans will be held, for the first time, accountable."



Trump signed an executive order creating the office during a visit Thursday to the VA.



The office's eventual head will report directly to VA Secretary David Shulkin. He says the office will help identify "barriers" that make it difficult to fire or reassign employees who are no longer considered fit to work there and serve veterans.



In 2014, as many as 40 veterans died while waiting months for appointments at the VA's medical center in Phoenix.