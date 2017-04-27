Forum in the works after deadly drug makes its way into west Kentucky

A community is taking a stand against a problem that's proven to be deadly.

"These kids have no idea what they're getting a hold of. They don't know," said concerned Calvert City mother Stephanie Moore.

She's worried after a deadly synthetic drug has made its way into our area.

Moore said she is happy as she serves customers at her Calvert City diner. But, ask about her past, and it's hard to keep her from crying.

Moore is proud to say she has been clean for 14 years after methamphetamine addiction put her in jail, but she now worries about the pressures her sons face.

"My youngest worries me so much. He's the one I'm always afraid he'll die from it," Moore said.

Parents are on edge after 23-year-old Taylor May died last month in Calvert City from taking the synthetic drug U4.

"Yes, it is here, and we do need to take action," said Lourdes Community Health Government Relations Specialist Nikki Coursey.

Coursey works to set up a community forum to educate people about the drug epidemic.

"I don't know if they knew what they were really dealing with," Coursey said.

She's working with the Calvert City mayor and Marshall County Hospital to hold a forum so families can ask questions and get resources. It's a step to get something done about the issue and prevent another family from getting hurt.

No date has been set for the forum yet, but we will let you know when there is one. Coursey also reached out to the Marshall County School District about holding a separate forum for students.