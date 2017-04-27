Forum in the works after deadly drug makes its way into west Kentucky

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Richard Moss tried his first cigarette at 16. Now he smokes about half a pack a day. He says the FDA's new plan to lower the amount of nicotine to non-addictive levels could help him kick the habit.More
What's in your water? A national database released by the Environmental Water Group shows that most tap water across the U.S. has contaminants. Some of those are linked to health problems, including cancer.More
The Food and Drug Administration says it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More
