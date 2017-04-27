19-year-old woman arrested on prostitution charge

Sheriff's deputies arrested a 19-year-old woman Thursday on a charge of prostitution in McCracken County, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department says detectives conducted an undercover investigation after receiving complaints alleging prostitution. Investigators say a detective contacted 19-year-old Melissa Smith via cell phone regarding an online ad. The sheriff's department says Smith agreed to meet with the undercover detective, and they met in a local parking Lot in Lone Oak.

Investigators say Smith agreed to have sex for money, and then she was arrested. Detectives say they also found marijuana when they searched Smith, and she was charged with possession of marijuana and prostitution.

Smith was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.