Illinois Senate endorses presidential tax disclosure plan

The Democratic-controlled Illinois Senate has narrowly endorsed a plan requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns.



Senators approved the proposal 32-19 on Thursday. It would mandate that presidential candidates release five years' worth of tax returns to appear on the general election ballot in Illinois.



The plan is sponsored by Democratic senator and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss of Evanston. Senate Republicans accused him of using the issue to play politics in the wake of President Donald Trump's election. Trump broke with longstanding tradition during the 2016 election by not releasing his tax returns.



Biss says the measure would provide voters with information they need to evaluate candidates for the nation's highest office.



Republicans say potentially disqualifying a candidate nominated by a national party could create practical or even constitutional problems.