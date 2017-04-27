Carpenter's slam in 11th lifts Cardinals over Blue Jays

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Randal Grichuk hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it and Matt Carpenter delivered a grand slam in the 11th, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Thursday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.



Carpenter finished with two hits and five RBIs. Grichuk had two hits and drove in three runs.



Toronto is the only team in the major leagues that hasn't won a series this season. The Blue Jays also are the lone club that has yet to win two straight games.



Kolten Wong opened the Cardinals 11th with a triple off Ryan Tepera (1-1). The Blue Jays intentionally walked the next two batters before getting a flyout.



Toronto called on left-hander J.P. Howell to face the lefty-hitting Carpenter. With the count full, Carpenter sent a drive into the right field stands for his first career grand slam.



Matt Bowman (1-0) earned the win.

