Spieth and Palmer share lead at team event in New Orleans

AVONDALE, La. (AP) - Jordan Spieth showed off his stellar short game and Ryan Palmer made key putts as they posted a 6-under 66 in foursomes for a share of the lead Thursday in the Zurich Classic, the first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years.



Spieth hit a bump-and-run from 100 feet to set up a birdie on the par-5 11th, he chipped in for birdie on the 14th and closed out the round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at the TPC Louisiana.



They were tied with 18-year-old Ryan Ruffels and Kyle Stanley.



Nick Watney made a 60-foot eagle putt from off the 18th green for eagle as he and Charley Hoffman were among four teams at 67 in alternate shot.

For former Paducah Tilghman standout Kyle Ramey, this is his first PGA Tour event. Ramey, along with partner Phil Schmitt, shot an opening round 75. They are at +3 in a tie for 73rd place.

