Chicago Bears trade up, take QB Trubisky with No. 2 pick

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears drafted their latest quarterback of the future, grabbing North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick on Thursday night after trading up a spot with the San Francisco 49ers.



There was some thought the Bears might wait a round or two before looking at quarterback after signing Mike Glennon last month to replace the departed Jay Cutler. Instead, they pulled an early stunner by swapping picks with San Francisco and giving the 49ers a third- and fourth-round choice this year and a third-rounder next year, too.



The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky had a breakout season for the Tar Heels last year. He ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks and averaged 288 passing yards per game.



The Bears finished last in the NFC North at 3-13 in their second season under general manager Ryan Pace and coach John Fox. Years of shoddy drafting combined with a long list of injuries exposed a glaring lack of depth. It all added up to Chicago's lowest win total since the 1973 team went 3-11, the most losses since a 1-13 finish in 1969 and a busy offseason for a rebuilding team.



The Bears dumped Cutler after eight seasons and signed Glennon, giving them some leeway to wait on a QB. But Pace jumped at the opportunity to take Trubisky. With his arm strength and quickness, they are counting on him to develop into the star quarterback the franchise has traditionally lacked.



It's a pick that the Bears also need to hit on in a big way, given the mixed results with Pace's first two first-rounders.



Receiver Kevin White, drafted seventh overall in 2015, has spent far more time on the sideline than the field. He missed his rookie season because of a stress fracture in his left shin and was limited to four games last year because of a fractured left fibula.



Linebacker Leonard Floyd, drafted ninth overall last year, showed some promise with seven sacks as a rookie. But he suffered two concussions late in the season.

