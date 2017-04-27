Multiple school districts facing bus driver shortage

There aren’t enough school bus drivers for many districts in our area.

The shortage could mean some kids will have to go to school earlier and get home later. If no new drivers are hired, they could have double routes.

Spencer Pace has driven kids in Marshall County home for 35 years. He calls a good day “when all the kids behave and listen to me.” His job comes with a pension and health benefits, but it’s only part-time. It’s why he has another job. There are many opportunities to make more money, though, according to district Transportation Director Bill Thorpe. Athletic events and field trips would pay drivers extra.

In Marshall County, there are 52 full-time bus routes and drivers. The problem is: because buses are used for athletic events and field trips, many times they come up short. "We struggle every day to try to fill them. Mechanics have to stop mechanic-ing some days and get on the bus," Thorpe said. "As a matter of fact, we have one running a pre-school route and one running a regular tour this afternoon."

Thorpe said he thinks the split shift bus drivers work — picking kids up in the morning and dropping them off in the afternoon — is one reason fewer people are considering the job. He also thinks incidents like the Chattanooga school bus crash in November that killed six children have increased liability concerns.

Right now, Thorpe said his district is training seven people to become full-time school bus drivers.

Here’s the information I’ve gotten so far about other districts in our area:

- Fulton Independent Schools in Kentucky has three full-time drivers divided between preschool and extracurricular activities. One of the district's drivers is actually the principal.

- Mayfield Independent in Kentucky is short two full time drivers and substitute

- Weakley County, Tennessee, is short about five drivers, but the district says it arranges the schedule and functions well.

- Massac County, Illinois, doesn’t report a shortage, but says this has been a problem in years past.