Kentucky highway deaths increased by 73 in 2016

The number of deaths on Kentucky highways increased last year, with 73 more deaths that the year before. That information came Thursday from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and Kentucky State Police.

In 2016, 834 people were killed on highways in Kentucky, up from 761 in 2015.

KSP says of the people who died in 2015, 50.9 percent were not wearing a seat belt and 16.8 percent were in incidents involving alcohol. More than 36 percent involved speeding or aggressive drivers and 23 percent involved distracted driving. In 2016, 90 motorcyclists died; 60 percent were not wearing helmets.

The highway safety office said last year that 2015's highway deaths represented an increase of 13 percent over 2014.

“We are greatly concerned with the number of people who lost their lives on our roadways,” KOHS Executive Director Dr. Noelle Hunter said Thursday. “These figures are unacceptable to us, and they should be unacceptable to every driver – every person -- in our state. We all have to be much more vigilant about personal safety and personal responsibility behind the wheel if we are going to reverse this trend.”