4/27 Prep Scores

PADUCAH, Ky -
Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, April 27th.
BASEBALL
All "A" State Tournament Sectional
Caldwell County 10, Carlisle County 0 - FINAL
McCracken County 10, Hopkinsville 0 - FINAL
Paducah Tilghman 10, Hickman County 0 - FINAL
SOFTBALL
Graves County 10, Ballard Memorial 5 - FINAL
Hickman County 14, Mayfield 1 - FINAL
Marshall County 3, Calloway County 1 - FINAL
McCracken County 12, Paducah Tilghman 0 - FINAL
