4/27 Prep Scores

Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, April 27th.

BASEBALL

All "A" State Tournament Sectional

Caldwell County 10, Carlisle County 0 - FINAL



McCracken County 10, Hopkinsville 0 - FINAL

Paducah Tilghman 10, Hickman County 0 - FINAL

SOFTBALL

Graves County 10, Ballard Memorial 5 - FINAL

Hickman County 14, Mayfield 1 - FINAL

Marshall County 3, Calloway County 1 - FINAL

McCracken County 12, Paducah Tilghman 0 - FINAL

