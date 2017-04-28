Arkansas executes 4th inmate in 8 days

Arkansas has wrapped up an aggressive execution schedule, putting to death its fourth inmate in eight days.



Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999. At the time of his escape in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop, Williams was serving a life term for killing a college cheerleader.



The state had planned to put eight men to death before its supply of the sedative midazolam expires on Sunday. At that pace, Arkansas would have executed inmates at the quickest rate since the U.S. Supreme Court reauthorized the death penalty in 1976.



Courts issued stays for four of the men who were scheduled to die.

