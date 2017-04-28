No House vote on health care this week

A top House Republican says the chamber will not vote on GOP legislation replacing President Barack Obama's health care law until at least next week.



That's a setback for the White House. Officials there have been hoping for House passage of the legislation by Saturday - President Donald Trump's 100th day in office.



House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters late Thursday the vote would not occur Friday or Saturday.



He says, "As soon as we have the votes, we'll vote on it."