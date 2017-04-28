No House vote on health care this week

The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Kentucky to talk with small business owners about health care.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Richard Moss tried his first cigarette at 16. Now he smokes about half a pack a day. He says the FDA's new plan to lower the amount of nicotine to non-addictive levels could help him kick the habit.More
Richard Moss tried his first cigarette at 16. Now he smokes about half a pack a day. He says the FDA's new plan to lower the amount of nicotine to non-addictive levels could help him kick the habit.More
What's in your water? A national database released by the Environmental Water Group shows that most tap water across the U.S. has contaminants. Some of those are linked to health problems, including cancer.More
What's in your water? A national database released by the Environmental Water Group shows that most tap water across the U.S. has contaminants. Some of those are linked to health problems, including cancer.More
The Food and Drug Administration says it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.More
The Food and Drug Administration says it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More