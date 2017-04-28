Head of Chicago airport security fired; no reason given

The head of security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has been fired.



O'Hare is where a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight by airport security this month, but Thursday's announcement by the Department of Aviation simply states Jeffrey Redding "has been terminated from his duties" at O'Hare and Midway airports. No reason was given.



Redding was embroiled in controversy after a published report he was fired from a previous job for sexual harassment. The Chicago Tribune reported Redding hadn't disclosed the circumstances for his 2015 dismissal. Redding wasn't immediately available for comment.



Redding went before Chicago City Council on April 13 to explain the actions of airport security in removing physician David Dao from the United flight. Dao refused to give up his seat to a crew member.