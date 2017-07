You can help Lokie find her forever home.



She is a one year old cat and weighs just six pounds.



Lokie is a very sweet girl who is shy at first, but she will start to warm up to you. She really like to cuddle.



Her adoption fee is just $30. You'll need to put down a $50 deposit to get her spayed but you will get that money back after the procedure.



If you are interested in adopting her, call the Humane Society of Marshall County at (270) 354-8738.