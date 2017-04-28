KY 91 in Caldwell County back open after two car crash

UPDATE: The road is back open to traffic.



No word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

ORIGINAL POST: A two vehicle crash is blocking KY 91 in Caldwell County.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is blocked in the Skinframe Creek area between Princeton and Fredonia



Drivers are urged to detour via KY 139 and KY 70.



The road is expected to be reopened around 10:00 a.m.



We will be updating this story.