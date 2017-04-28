Six things to know - 4/28/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The head of security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has been fired. O'Hare is where a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight by airport security this month, but Thursday's announcement by the Department of Aviation simply states Jeffrey Redding "has been terminated from his duties" at O'Hare and Midway airports. No reason was given.



China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests. Tillerson said China told the U.S. it had informed North Korea China would respond to a test by "taking sanctions actions on their own."



President Donald Trump 100th day in office is coming Saturday. And he seems destined to serve it without House passage of a major Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year. But at least the government probably won't be shut down - for at least another week.



KY 91 in Caldwell County is blocked in the Skinframe Creek area between Princeton and Fredonia because of a two car crash. Drivers are urged to detour via KY 139 and KY 70. The road is expected to be reopened around 10:00 a.m.



Longtime WPSD anchor and journalist Tom Butler will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame today. Tom died last month at the age of 79 from complications of a fall. Tom's wife, Janice, will accept the honor at the University of Kentucky.



Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced that Google Fiber will move forward in the city. Google Fiber official Ashley Kroh says the initial effort will be focused on reaching homes in parts of Metro Louisville and it's too early to tell if the network will eventually extend outside Jefferson County.