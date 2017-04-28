Biologists believe they know why Asian carp is dying in Kentucky waterways

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says they believe they know what is causing Asian carp to die in Kentucky and Barkley lakes.



The fish have been washing up on the shores of the lakes and on the shore of the Ohio River.



According to a Facebook post, biologists believe the fish are dying to stressors brought on by insufficient fat storage to get the fish through the winter and spring months.



Biologists say that young carp are more vulnerable to starvation after a warm winter because their metabolisms were elevated above that of a normal, colder winter. Because of malnutrition, the fish eventually succumb to secondary stressors such as bacterial infections, which their immune systems would normally fight off.