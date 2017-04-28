Sunken towboat successfully removed from Mississippi River

A sunken towboat has been successfully removed from the Mississippi River near Columbus, Kentucky.



A towboat sank in the river on Monday, April 17. No one was injured by the sinking.



About 235 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the boat while it was being salvaged. That fuel was contained and collected.



Responders removed 10,500 gallons of oily water from the boat during the salvage.



The boat was raised and taken to the Ingram Repair Facility.



The cause of the incident is still under investigation.