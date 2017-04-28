Local attorney accused of stealing settlement money from his clients

UPDATE: Additional charges have been filed against a local lawyer who was arrested Thursday, accused of stealing settlement money from his clients.

James "Grant" King was arrested Thursday on two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more. After the McCracken County Sheriff's Department announced King's arrest Friday, deputies say another client of King's saw the story and reported a similar experience. King now faces another count of that charge.

Deputies say the client was in a wreck on April 7, 2015, and hired King to negotiate a settlement with the insurance company. The client reported he didn't hear anything for over a year. The client check with the insurance company on Sept. 28, and learned the case was settled on May 4, 2016, for $17,500. The client told investigators he still hasn't received any settlement payments from King.

Detectives say bank records confirmed that King deposited a check for $17,500 made out to King Law and the client for a personal injury settlement on May 6. The bank records also show no payment was made to the client before the money was exhausted from the escrow account it was placed in. The sheriff's department says King spent most of the money on personal expenses.

A local attorney has been arrested and charged with stealing settlement money from his clients.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested 43-year-old James "Grant" King on Thursday.

Detectives say an investigation into King began in February when they received a call from a couple saying they King had failed to pay settlement money to them.



An investigation showed that in February, King was hired to represent a couple who had been in an accident. He was hired to negotiate a settlement agreement with Nationwide Insurance.



Within 6 weeks of being hired, King had settled both claims, collecting a combined $93,000. Detectives say King did this without consulting his clients or seeking their approval on the amounts being settled for.



The couple found out that the claims had been settled after they started investigating.



Nationwide Insurance told the couple that the case has been settled. The couple then confronted King and told them the paperwork must have been misplaced and that the money will still in escrow.



The couple didn't believe this and filed a criminal complaint with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.



Detectives looked at King's escrow account statements and found that the combined $93,000 was deposited. That money had been removed by the end of April.



Transaction records allegedly show that half of the money went to King and the other went to payroll, personal expenses, and what is believed to be other clients that he may have owed money to.



Detectives were unable to find any records where the couple in the case received any money or where any medical bills associated from the accident had been paid.



King was charged with two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.



The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.