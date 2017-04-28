Mayfield police investigating shooting at Dunbar Park

Mayfield police are investigating a shooting in Dunbar Park.



Officers were called to South 12 Street around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the found no one with firearms.



They did find several .40 caliber spent shell casings on the southside of the Dunbar parking lot, 9 mm spent shell casings on the northside of the parking lot, two live rounds, and some discarded clothing.



Witnesses told officers that there were groups of people on either side of the park, when two men began to shoot towards the group of people on the southside of the park.



The two men were seen leaving in a green van.



More than four hours later, Jackson Purchase Medical Center called police to report that they were treating a victim with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.



Officers interviewed the victim, who was a bystander. He told them he did not know who shot him, but that he did see the green van leaving the park.



Deputies also found a bullet had flatten the tire of a parked car and another bullet broke the back glass out of another car.



Over at the Garden Apartments, a third bullet broke a window and lodge into some sheetrock. A fourth bullet went through a front screen door and lodged into a security door.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Mayfield Police Department (270) 247-1621, or anonymously report to Crime Stoppers at (270) 443-8355 or (270)-443-TELL.