Transylvania University student injured in machete attack

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) -

A Transylvania University student was injured when she was attacked by a former student.

WLEX says that a former student entered Jazzman's Cafe on campus armed with a machete and a bag full of knives.

Witnesses said he yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!"

Police say he then attacked a female student with the machete.

She was sent to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Campus officers arrested the suspect before he could harm more people.

Classes on Transylvania's campus were cancelled Friday.

