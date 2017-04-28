Transylvania University student injured in machete attack

A Transylvania University student was injured when she was attacked by a former student.



WLEX says that a former student entered Jazzman's Cafe on campus armed with a machete and a bag full of knives.



Witnesses said he yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!"



Police say he then attacked a female student with the machete.



She was sent to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.



Campus officers arrested the suspect before he could harm more people.



Classes on Transylvania's campus were cancelled Friday.