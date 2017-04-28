Late WPSD news anchor inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

For decades, Tom Butler gave our community the news while leading WPSD and mentoring the next generation of journalist.

That is why he was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame on Friday in Lexington.

Butler started at WPSD in 1962 and worked his way up from reporter to news anchor to Vice President of News. He expanded our news department while teaching many men and women who would become leaders in other newsrooms. He taught journalist to, "Have an insatiable curiosity about the world around you. No subject should be off limits to the curious." He will always be remembered as a man dedicated to his family, faith, and profession.

Butler died in March from complications after a fall in 2015. His wife Janice accepting the distinction in his honor. You can see our story honoring Butler by clicking here.

Eight other journalist were added to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame including: