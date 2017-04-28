Trooper identified in shooting in Dixon, Kentucky

Kentucky State Police have released the name of the trooper involved in a shooting in Dixon on Tuesday.



30-year-old Alex Harvey of Dixon was shot by a trooper while Harvey was allegedly dragging a Clay police officer in a cruiser that he had stolen.



Harvey was last listed in stable condition.



The Clay police officer, Chief Chris Evitts, was treated and release.



The trooper who shot at Harvey has been identified as Master Trooper William Braden.



Braden is a sixteen year veteran of the Kentucky State Police.



He is on paid administrative leave