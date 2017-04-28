Hickman, KY man charged with rape and sodomy of a minor facing a new charge

A Hickman, Kentucky man charged with rape and sodomy of a minor in Fulton County, has now been charged in Hickman County.



47-year-old David Garrett is accused of sexually assaulting a minor between 2015 and 2016.



He was charged with three counts of 1st degree rape and one count of 1st degree sodomy.



On Wednesday, Fulton County Sheriff's Department served an Hickman County District Court Arrest Warrant on Garrett.



Garrett is currently an inmate at the Fulton County Detention Center.



The warrant charged Garrett with sex offender instant messenger / chat / social network use prohibited by a registered sex offender. It stated that on March 25, 2017, Garrett contacted a juvenile through social media.



A bond for that charge was set at $2,500. He will be arraigned in Hickman County District Court on Monday.