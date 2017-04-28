WPSD wins at KY Associated Press Broadcasters Award Banquet

You help us accomplish great things. Last weekend WPSD took home 13 first place awards at the Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters Banquet in Lexington, KY.

We are proud of our team. We also had nominations in 24 different categories including best TV reporter, multimedia reporter, and best TV producer.

This could not have happened without your help though. Thank you for watching us and sharing your stories. Below is a list of our journalists who won this year along with a link to their award-winning story.

Best Feature Reporting: Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV "Shirley Petway Paying It Forward"

Best Breaking News: WPSD-TV, "Mayfield Tornado"

Best Sports Special: Jeff Bidwell, Adam Wells and Justin Beasley, WPSD-TV, "Racing to March"

Best Feature or Sports Videography: Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, "Pay It Forward"

Best News Videography: Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV, "Paying It Forward"

Best Public Affairs: Rachael Krause, WPSD-TV, "Breaking Windows to Show Dangers of Hot Cars"

Best Political Coverage: Rachael Krause, WPSD-TV, "Illinois Budget Effects"

Best Enterprise Reporting: Chad Darnall and WPSD Staff, WPSD-TV, "Women and Guns"

Best Evening Newscast: WPSD-TV, "WPSD Newscast"

Best News Videographer: Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV

Best TV Editor: Mike Spissinger, WPSD-TV

Best Weather Anchor: Trent Okerson, WPSD-TV

Best Sportscaster: Adam Wells, WPSD-TV

Best Overall Excellence: WPSD-TV

You can see the full list of nominations and winners by clicking here.