Kentucky judge won't hear adoption cases if adults are gay

A Kentucky family court judge says he won't hear anymore adoption cases that involve gay adults.



The Courier-Journal reports Judge Mitchell Nance issued an order Thursday saying he believes that "under no circumstance" would "the best interest of the child be promoted by the adoption by a practicing homosexual."



Nance cited an ethical rule that says judges must disqualify themselves when they have a personal bias or prejudice.



The newspaper couldn't reach Nance for comment because he was on the bench. In his order, he said lawyers representing gay people in adoptions in Barren and Metcalfe counties would have to request a special judge.