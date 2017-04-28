Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

Posted: Updated:
By Leah Shields
Connect
By Mason Watkins
The Quilt Man is a regular at Quilt Week. The Quilt Man is a regular at Quilt Week.
Quilt Man enjoys singing with Quilt Week vendors. Quilt Man enjoys singing with Quilt Week vendors.
Quilt Man is learning quilting techniques with quilters from around the world. Quilt Man is learning quilting techniques with quilters from around the world.
PADUCAH, Ky -

In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick.

"Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

He uses quilting puns as often as he can. By day, he's a regular resident of Paducah getting parking tickets.

"It doesn't pay to dress up sometimes," he said.

By night, Quilt Man has many powers. He can name a quilting term for every letter of the alphabet.

"This is his super power! Name a letter!" said one quilter. She yelled "M!" He quickly responded with mariner's compass.

Quilt Man started back in 2009.

"A newcomer in the tourism industry [who] suddenly gained confidence when he went to the local costume shop and started to evolve into a new character. Over a number of years, he became quilt man," he said, describing his origin story. 

Fowler Black with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau said Quilt Man is an interesting character.

 "I think he's a little crazy, but overall a positive vibe for the city." he said.

Black knows that Quilt Man is a staple during QuiltWeek. "I know he attracts a certain demographic. He really pulls them in," he said.

If you want to find Quilt Man, just listen for a kind voice singing these lyrics. "A resident of Paducah, Paducah. If you want to you can rhyme it with bazooka!"

Friday is National Superhero Day, but you still might run into Quilt Man if you didn't see him that day. QuiltWeek runs through Sunday. 

  • QuiltWeekMore>>

  • Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

    Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:43:20 GMT

    In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

    More

    In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

    More

  • I Am Local 6: Bonnie Browning and AQS QuiltWeek

    I Am Local 6: Bonnie Browning and AQS QuiltWeek

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:42:28 GMT

    Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.

    More

    Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.

    More

  • Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

    Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:22:37 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

    More

    AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

    More
    •   

  • Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in PaducahMore>>

  • Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

    Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

    Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time.          

    More

    Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time.          

    More
!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?'http':'https';if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");
Powered by Frankly