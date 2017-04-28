Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

Quilt Man is learning quilting techniques with quilters from around the world.

In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick.

"Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

He uses quilting puns as often as he can. By day, he's a regular resident of Paducah getting parking tickets.

"It doesn't pay to dress up sometimes," he said.

By night, Quilt Man has many powers. He can name a quilting term for every letter of the alphabet.

"This is his super power! Name a letter!" said one quilter. She yelled "M!" He quickly responded with mariner's compass.

Quilt Man started back in 2009.

"A newcomer in the tourism industry [who] suddenly gained confidence when he went to the local costume shop and started to evolve into a new character. Over a number of years, he became quilt man," he said, describing his origin story.

Fowler Black with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau said Quilt Man is an interesting character.

"I think he's a little crazy, but overall a positive vibe for the city." he said.

Black knows that Quilt Man is a staple during QuiltWeek. "I know he attracts a certain demographic. He really pulls them in," he said.

If you want to find Quilt Man, just listen for a kind voice singing these lyrics. "A resident of Paducah, Paducah. If you want to you can rhyme it with bazooka!"

Friday is National Superhero Day, but you still might run into Quilt Man if you didn't see him that day. QuiltWeek runs through Sunday.